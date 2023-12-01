DUBAI, Dec 1 — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said today he discussed plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda with President Paul Kagame as he finalises his response to a block on the policy in the Supreme Court in London.

Sunak’s government has said it is working on a new treaty with Rwanda, as well as new domestic legislation, after the UK’s top judges ruled the policy unlawful last month.

Asked by reporters what he discussed with Kagame on the sidelines of the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, Sunak said he was “confident” about his government’s proposals but the two leaders wanted to get the details of the scheme right.

“We’re finalising the arrangements we have with them. It was good to check in with him on that, and reiterate... our commitment to making the partnership work,” Sunak said at a press conference.

“Paul and I have forged a very strong relationship over this issue. He’s keen to work very constructively with us.”

Sunak said he would present the new proposals to parliament and the public “soon” without giving a specific timeframe.

The Super Court on November 15 rejected the British government’s appeal against an earlier ruling that migrants could not be sent to Rwanda because it could not be considered a safe third country. The ruling represented a significant blow to Sunak who is expected to call an election next year. — Reuters