MOSCOW, Nov 21 — The Kremlin today described Ukraine’s 2014 revolution as a foreign-sponsored coup which defined Ukraine’s current pro-Western political position.

Speaking on the 10th anniversary of the beginning of mass protests in Kyiv which culminated in the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovich, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

“The fact that it was sponsored from abroad has been acknowledged, directly and indirectly, by representatives of foreign countries. That is no secret to anyone.” — Reuters

