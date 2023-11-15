PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES, Nov 15 — Hamas said Tuesday that White House’s remarks that the Islamist group had a command centre at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza was a “green light” to Israel to commit “brutal massacres” targeting medical facilities in the Palestinian territory.

“These statements give a green light to the Israeli occupation to commit further brutal massacres targeting hospitals, with the goal of destroying Gaza’s healthcare system and displacing Palestinians,” the militant group said in a statement issued in English.

“The United States bears direct responsibility for enabling Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza,” the group added.

The group’s reaction came soon after US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby charged that the Islamists had a “command and control node” at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza.

“They have stored weapons there and they’re prepared to respond to an Israeli military operation against that facility,” he told reporters. — AFP