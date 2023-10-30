WASHINGTON, Oct 30 — A federal judge reinstated a gag order yesterday against former president Donald Trump, US media reported.

The gag order, issued by US District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, limits Trump’s public statements regarding the upcoming federal trial against him for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump is appealing the gag order, which had been temporarily lifted after being imposed earlier this month to give Trump’s legal team time to submit their objections.

Trump faces another gag order in his civil case in New York.

In that case, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and his two eldest sons are accused of inflating the value of the real estate assets of the Trump Organization to receive more favourable bank loans and insurance terms.

He has been fined a total US$15,000 for violating it twice. — AFP

