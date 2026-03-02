KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has announced 26 additional train services from March 17 to 29 in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, to meet the high demand from passengers returning to their hometowns.

The railway said that 18 Electric Train Services (ETS) and eight EMUPlus services will operate following the near sell-out of existing tickets for the period, with 10 additional ETS trips having gone on sale at noon yesterday, while the remaining 16 trips will be announced in the near future.

“Throughout the operating period, the additional ETS and EMUPlus trains will provide 8,118 seats daily, including business class options, bringing the total to 105,534 additional seats to accommodate the festive season surge in passengers.

“Overall, the total number of seats offered during the Aidilfitri celebration period is 285,714, covering 70 trips daily with an average of 21,978 seats per day,” KTMB said in a statement yesterday.

KTMB said the additional ETS services involve eight trips on the JB Sentral-KL Sentral-JB Sentral route, six trips on the Ipoh-KL Sentral-Ipoh route, and two trips each for the Butterworth-KL Sentral-Butterworth and Padang Besar-KL Sentral-Padang Besar routes.

For EMUPlus services, eight trips will operate on the Ipoh-KL Sentral-Ipoh route during the same period.

In addition, KTMB will also provide the East Coast edition of the Aidilfitri Express Service (ELA), which will operate on March 18 for the KL Sentral-Tumpat route and on March 22 for the Tumpat-KL Sentral route. A total of 792 tickets will be offered, including sleeper coaches, with fares starting from RM80 to RM95.

The Northern edition of the ELA will operate on the KL Sentral-Padang Besar route on March 17 and 22, and the Padang Besar-KL Sentral route on March 18 and 23, offering 1,200 tickets at a one-way fare of RM70.

Tickets can be purchased cashless via the KITS Style app, the official KTMB website, or kiosk machines at selected stations and passengers are encouraged to plan their journeys early to avoid last-minute ticket shortages. — Bernama