GENEVA, Oct 29 —The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said today that reports the Palestinian Red Crescent had received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate al-Quds hospital in the Gaza Strip were “deeply concerning”.

“The Palestinian Red Crescent report of evacuation threats to Al-Quds hospital in Gaza is deeply concerning,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X.

“We reiterate - it’s impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients without endangering their lives.” — Reuters

