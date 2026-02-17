KUCHING, Feb 17 — The spirit of “Segulai Sejalai” was on full display today as Sarawakians from all walks of life gathered at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) for the state-level Chinese New Year Open House.

The event, which began around 10am, transformed the convention hall into a vibrant sea of red, filled with the rhythmic beats of lion dance drums and the lively chatter of a multi-ethnic crowd.

The festivities reached a peak with the arrival of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Fauziah Mohd Sanusi.

The couple was welcomed with roaring cheers and a spectacular dragon and lion dance performance at the main entrance.

Among those present were the host Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Amar Fadillah Yusof, State Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, and State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin among others.

Wan Junaidi, together with other state leaders, joined in the traditional yee sang tossing ceremony, a symbolic gesture to usher in luck and prosperity for Sarawak in the Year of the Horse.

Speaking to reporters later, Abdul Karim said the sight of people from different faiths and ethnicities sharing the same table sends a strong message of stability and reflects the state’s unique identity.

“From what I can see, the event today is very festive. We can see lots of people from different ethnicities gathering together to celebrate this special occasion.

“This shows the diversity of Sarawakian society and the very good level of tolerance demonstrated by them,” he said

Sharing similar sentiments, State Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Henry Harry Jinep remarked that the large turnout demonstrates how much Sarawakians value moments of togetherness.

He expressed his heartfelt appreciation at seeing Bidayuh, Iban and Malay communities joining in the celebrations.

“I believe this is good for everybody, especially the Chinese community. All races come and join in the celebration; the Bidayuh, Malay, Iban, all throughout Sarawak enjoy celebrating Chinese New Year,” he said

He also wished Happy Chinese New Year, wishing for good fortune, prosperity, and a more peaceful and harmonious Sarawak.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Datuk Lo Khere Chiang described the event as a pinnacle symbol of unity, reflected in the turnout of visitors.

“It is also a time for us to raise the flag on the achievements made by Sarawak, as well as the harmony and wellbeing of everybody,” he said.

Meanwhile, Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa said such festive traditions should be maintained to uphold unity in Sarawak’s diverse society and Malaysia as a whole.

The atmosphere remained lively throughout the afternoon, featuring a diverse cultural programme including classic Chinese New Year performances by local vocalists.

Guests and visitors were also treated to a wide array of festive delicacies. — The Borneo Post