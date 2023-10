LONDON, Oct 19 — Britain’s decision to authorise new licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea was lawful, London’s High Court ruled today, dismissing a legal challenge by Greenpeace.

The environmental campaign group had argued Britain’s failure to assess the greenhouse gases produced by consuming oil and gas rendered its offshore energy plan unlawful.

But Judge David Holgate rejected Greenpeace’s case in a written ruling today. — Reuters

