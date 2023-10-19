A graphic showing the different seismic waves detected at the FINES seismic array, caused by a significant release of energy, originating from the approximate location of the Balticconnector pipeline between Finland and Estonia, obtained by Reuters on October 13, 2023. — Norsar handout via Reuters
Thursday, 19 Oct 2023 10:29 PM MYT
STOCKHOLM, Oct 19 — Finnish police said today they had finished their crime scene investigation into the damage to a subsea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia. — Reuters