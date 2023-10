GAZA, Oct 16 — Several UN-flagged trucks were leaving the southern Gaza Strip today in the direction of a meeting point of the Palestinian enclave’s borders with Israel and Egypt, a Reuters TV staffer said.

The trucks initially appeared to be en route to the Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border but their course later appeared to take them in the direction of Kerem Shalom, an Israeli border crossing close to the Egyptian frontier. — Reuters

