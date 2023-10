BEIJING, Oct 11 — China said Australian journalist Cheng Lei had been deported today, after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced she had been freed from detention and reunited with her two young children in Melbourne.

“On 11 October 2023, Cheng Lei, an Australian national, was deported by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of State Security after serving her sentence,” China’s Ministry of State Security said in a statement. — AFP

