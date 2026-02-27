KANGAR, Feb 27 — A fire tore through a home in Kampung Sungai Padang, Simpang Empat, yesterday evening, leaving seven family members homeless and destroying their preparations for Aidilfitri.

The fire left 76-year-old Manis Salleh, her daughter, Siti Hajar Hassan, 34, son-in-law, Hasnul Hadi Yahya, 53, and four grandchildren, aged two to 12, with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Siti Hajar said she was cooking in the kitchen when smoke filled the house and darkness fell, and she realised the flames had already taken hold.

“I saw the house dark and smoky, and when I opened the kitchen door, the flames were already towering. I shouted to my mother that the house was on fire, but it spread so fast we couldn’t save anything,” she told reporters at the scene today.

She said strong winds likely caused the fire to engulf the house in about 10 minutes.

“Everything is gone, including the children’s school clothes and our Aidilfitri preparations. They keep asking about their outfits, but it’s all been destroyed,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hasnul Hadi, who is a farmer, estimated the losses at RM70,000, including the house, a Proton Saga, three motorcycles, and daily essentials.

He said the family is temporarily staying in a home owned by Sanglang assemblyman, Mohd Shukri Ramli, and has received initial aid from the Social Welfare Department and the state government.

Meanwhile, Perlis Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Mohd Hamizi Wan Mohd Zin said they received the emergency call at 5.15 pm, and units from the Simpang Empat fire station arrived about three minutes later.

“The fire was tackled by firefighters from Simpang Empat, Kuala Perlis, and Kangar fire stations, along with nearby volunteer teams. It was brought under control by 6.55 pm, and the operation wrapped up at 7.45 pm,” he said. — Bernama