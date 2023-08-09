NEW YORK, Aug 9 — The World Health Organisation is currently tracking several coronavirus variants, including the EG.5 variant that is spreading in the US and UK Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said today.

"The risk remains of a more dangerous variant emerging that could cause a sudden increase in cases and deaths," Tedros said, adding that the agency is publishing a risk evaluation report on it today.

WHO today also issued a set of standing recommendations for Covid, in which it urged countries to continue reporting Covid data, particularly mortality data, morbidity data, and to continue to offer vaccination. — Reuters