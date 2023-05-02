WASHINGTON, May 2 —The US Justice Department announced today the arrest of 288 suspects, as part of an international law enforcement operation aimed at curbing the illicit trafficking of fentanyl and other dangerous opioids on the dark web.

The operation, dubbed Operation SpecTor, involved multiple law enforcement agencies and was conducted across the United States, Europe, and South America.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the sweep led to the seizure of 117 firearms, 850 kilograms of drugs and US$53.4 million (RM243 million) in cash and virtual currencies.

Of the 288 arrests, he said 153 defendants were arrested on US soil.

“Our message to criminals on the dark web is this: You can try to hide in the furthest reaches of the internet, but the Justice Department will find you and hold you accountable for your crimes,” Garland said at a press conference. — Reuters