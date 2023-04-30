LISBON, April 30 —A man shot three people dead and then committed suicide today in the Portuguese city of Setubal, about 45 km south of the capital, CNN Portugal said.

PSP police commissioner Joao Freire told Reuters that “there are four bodies, which were supposedly the result of a shooting, but the causes and details are not yet known”.

The police criminal cases agency PJ was at the scene investigating, Freire said.

CNN Portugal said the shooting took place at around 8 a.m. in a poor neighbourhood of Setubal called Bairro Azul, and that the gunman committed suicide when police officers arrived on the scene. — Reuters