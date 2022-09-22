Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that referendums planned by Russian- installed and separatist authorities in large swathes of Ukrainian territory will take place, and ‘there is no going back’. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Sept 22 — Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said today that any weapons in Moscow’s arsenal, including strategic nuclear weapons, could be used to defend territories joined to Russia from Ukraine.

Medvedev, who also serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said that referendums planned by Russian- installed and separatist authorities in large swathes of Ukrainian territory will take place, and “there is no going back”.

“The Western establishment and all citizens of Nato countries in general need to understand that Russia has chosen its own path,” Medvedev said. — Reuters