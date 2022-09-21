An Iranian woman living in Turkey reacts during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini, outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey September 21, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 21 —Britain is extremely concerned at reports of serious mistreatment by Iranian security forces of a 22-year-old woman whose death last week has sparked unrest in the country, British foreign office minister Tariq Ahmad said today.

“We urge the Iranian government to investigate the circumstances of her death with rigour and transparency, and to hold to account anyone responsible,” Ahmad said.

“We call on Iran to respect the right to peaceful assembly, to exercise restraint and to release unfairly detained protesters.” — Reuters