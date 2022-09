Queen Elizabeth's Royal Cypher is projected on the Peace Tower of the Parliament Buildings, after Queen Elizabeth's passing, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 8, 2022. — Reuters pic

SEPT 11 — The Canadian Parliament will sit on Thursday to allow members to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday.

"In addition, to accommodate Her Majesty’s funeral, the opening of the session will be delayed - by one day - to September 20th," Trudeau added on Twitter. — Reuters