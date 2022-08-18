An overview of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 7, 2022. — Planet Labs PBC handout via Reuters

MOSCOW, Aug 18 — Russia's Defence Ministry said today hat the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine may be shut down if Ukrainian forces continue shelling the facility, something Kyiv has denied doing.

In a briefing, Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's radioactive, chemical and biological defence forces, said the plant's back-up support systems had been damaged as a result of shelling. Kirillov said that in the event of an accident at the plant, radioactive material would cover Germany, Poland and Slovakia.

The Zaporizhzhia plant was seized by Russian forces in March. It remains close to front lines, and has repeatedly come under shelling in recent weeks. Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for strikes on the plant. — Reuters