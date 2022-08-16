MEMPHIS, Aug 16 — Six people, including at least two juveniles, were wounded in a shooting early today outside of a Memphis, Tennessee-area hospital, local media reported.

The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. local time outside of the Methodist North Hospital in Raleigh, a community of 31,000 people northeast of Memphis, CBS affiliate News Channel 3 reported. Police officials were not immediately available for comment.

Police told Channel 3 that three of those wounded were in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle at the time of the shooting, and had since been detained. Three of the adults and one juvenile were in critical condition.

A car riddled with bullet holes was seen outside of the hospital after the incident, Channel 3 reported.

Methodist North was placed on lockdown until shortly before 3 a.m. when people were allowed to leave, hospital officials told the station.

Four of the victims were taken to Regional One hospital, while two juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur hospital. — Reuters