OTTAWA, July 24 — Canada said today a Canadian citizen died recently in Ukraine, with a media report suggesting the deceased Canadian was with two US citizens who died in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

“Global Affairs Canada is aware of the death of a Canadian in Ukraine. Consular officials are in contact with the family and are providing consular assistance,” a Canadian foreign ministry spokesperson said today, adding that further details would not be shared due to privacy considerations.

The deaths of the two US citizens was confirmed yesterday by the US State Department. The statements from the State Department and the Canadian foreign ministry provided no details on how recent the deaths were or their circumstances. — Reuters