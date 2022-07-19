Greece's population numbered 10,432,481 people last year, with women making up 51.4 per cent. — Reuters pic

ATHENS, July 19 —Greece's population has shrunk 3.5 per cent since 2011, results of a census last year by the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) showed today.

The country's population numbered 10,432,481 people last year, with women making up 51.4 per cent, outnumbering the male population who represented 48.6 per cent, ELSTAT said.

In the Attica region which includes capital Athens, the population decreased by 0.94 per cent to 3,792,469 people since 2011, the year when the previous census was conducted, it said.

Based on last year's census, the only area where the population increased was in the southern Aegean region, where it rose by 5.02 per cent or 15,527 people. — Reuters