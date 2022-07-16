A view of an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 16, 2022 in this still image taken from a video. — Reuters pic

JERUSALEM, July 16 — Israeli fighter jets struck Gaza following rocket launches yesterday, hours after US President Joe Biden flew from Israel to Saudi Arabia on a Middle East trip aimed at deepening Israel’s integration into the region.

The Israeli military said it hit a rocket-manufacturing site in central Gaza that is run by Hamas, the Islamist militant group that governs the blockaded strip.

Witnesses said the site is used as a training camp.

Sirens sounded in southern Israel on two occasions early yesterday, warning of incoming rocket fire.

One rocket was intercepted and three projectiles landed in open spaces, the military said.

No group claimed responsibility for the launches. — Reuters