Rescuers work at a site of a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kremenchuk, in Poltava region, Ukraine June 27, 2022. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, June 28 ― French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday denounced Russia's deadly strike on a shopping centre in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, as an “abomination”, amid growing international outrage at the attack.

At least 13 people were killed when a Russian missile strike hit the crowded centre and more than 40 people were wounded, the regional governor said earlier.

“Russia's bombing of a shopping centre in Kremenchuk is an abomination,” he tweeted. “We share the pain of the victims' families, and the anger in the face of such an atrocity. The Russian people have to see the truth:”

Below the tweet video footage of the blazing shopping centre, black smoke pouring off it, was posted.

The Ukrainian defence ministry said the strike was deliberately timed to coincide with the mall's busiest hours and cause the maximum number of victims. ― AFP