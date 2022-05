People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on the Covid-19 outbreak in North Korea, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea May 17, 2022. ― Reuters pic

SEOUL, May 19 ― North Korea's first confirmed Covid-19 outbreak spread after a massive military parade in Pyongyang in April, the South's Newsis news agency said yesterday, citing lawmakers briefed by the South's spy agency.

The outbreak has prompted the North to rethink its opposition to accepting and distributing vaccines, the Yonhap news agency said, citing the same lawmakers. ― Reuters