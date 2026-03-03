KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The Technical Committee under the Action Council for the Implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MTPMA63) yesterday gathered feedback from key stakeholders on outstanding matters under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

The meeting, held at Parliament, was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof in his capacity as MTPMA63 Technical Committee chairman.

“Today’s meeting aimed to obtain feedback from federal ministries and agencies, as well as the Sabah and Sarawak state governments, on unresolved issues and the possible direction forward in addressing these matters.

“Three papers were also presented by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and the Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department (BHESS, JPM),” Fadillah said in a Facebook post.

The Federal government was represented at the meeting by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak), Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, and several federal ministers.

The Sarawak government was represented by its three Deputy Premiers, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Prof Dr Sim Hui Hian.

Representing the Sabah government were its three Deputy Chief Ministers — Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun and Datuk Ewon Benedick. — Bernama