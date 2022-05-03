One teenager dead, one wounded as missile hits Ukraine's Odesa, says Zelensky

Members of the emergency team work near a residential building damaged by a missile strike amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine April 23, 2022. ― Reuters pic

KYIV, May 3 ― A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old girl was wounded in a missile strike in the southern port of Odesa, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday.

Zelensky said the missile hit a dormitory.

“How did these children and the dormitory threaten the Russian state?” Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

Earlier, the secretary of Ukraine's Security Council, Oleksiy Danylov, was quoted by media as saying the strike also hit a church, blowing the roof off.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comments from Moscow regarding the strike. ― Reuters