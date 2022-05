A family exits the border after crossing over to flee violence in Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland February 25, 2022. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BERLIN, May 2 — More than 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported today.

The statistics are compiled from a variety of sources, mainly data provided by authorities from official border crossing points, the UNHCR said. — Reuters