US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had discussed Ukraine as well as support for other countries such as Albania. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 27 — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed providing more security assistance to Ukraine in a call today, the State Department said.

Blinken and Le Drian also discussed strengthening support for North Macedonia and Albania on their European Union accession paths, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. — Reuters