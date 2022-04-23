5.7 quake shakes southern Bosnia, felt across Balkans

General view of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 12, 2016. — Reuters pic

SARAJEVO, Apr 23 — A 5.7-magnitude earthquake rocked southern Bosnia today and was felt across the Balkans, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake struck at 21:07 GMT and was centred 14 kilometres northeast of the town of Ljubinje, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of major damage. The tremor was felt as far away as Belgrade, Zagreb and Skopje, more than 400 kilometres from the epicentre, according to AFP correspondents. Reports to the USGS indicated it was also felt in Albania and southern Italy.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre warned that “aftershocks are likely to happen in the coming hours and days”.

The Balkans is prone to seismic activity and earthquakes are frequent.

A 6.4-magnitude quake on December 29, 2020 in the Petrinja region, near the Croatian capital Zagreb, killed seven people and destroyed hundreds of buildings and houses.

In March 2020, Zabreb was hit by a 5.3 tremor which caused extensive damage. In November 2019, more than 50 people were killed in Albania by a 6.4 earthquake that also left thousands homeless. — AFP