Nicolas Sarkozy said he believed Macron had the experience to deal with the deep international crisis— Reuters pic

PARIS, April 12 — Former conservative French President Nicolas Sarkozy today endorsed Emmanuel Macron ahead of the second round in France’s presidential election.

“I think he has the necessary experience as we face a deep international crisis, more complex than ever”, Sarkozy said in a social media post. — Reuters