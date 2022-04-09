Saudi Arabia raises number of Haj pilgrims allowed to one million this year

File photo of Muslim pilgrims performing Tawaf around Kaaba in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 17, 2021. — Reuters pic

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 9 — Saudi Arabia raised the number of Haj pilgrims allowed this year to one million from inside and outside the kingdom, Saudi state news agency SAP reported early today.

The kingdom’s ministry of Haj said the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca this year will be for those under 65 and that pilgrims must be fully vaccinated, SPA reported.

The ministry added that pilgrims from abroad must also present a negative Covid-19 PCR test and that health precautions would be observed. — Reuters