Pakistan’s army says it is not involved in politics as PM seeks to stay in office

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan's dissolution of the assembly has been called unconstitutional. — Reuters pic

SLAMABAD, April 3 — Pakistan’s army said today it was not involved in politics, after the country was thrown into uncertainty when Prime Minister Imran Khan dodged an attempt to oust him and sought fresh elections.

“Army has nothing to do with the political process,” Major General Babar Iftikhar, the head of the military’s public relations wing, told Reuters in response to a question about the institution’s involvement in today’s developments.

The Supreme Court is aware of today’s political developments in the country today, the chief justice’s office said.

The chief justice “has taken notice of current situation. Further details will be shared soon,” a statement from his office said.

Pakistan’s opposition parties say the move by Pakistan’s Prime Minister and his party to stop a vote seeking his ouster today, and dissolving the assembly, was unconstitutional. — Reuters