Jordan's Prince Hamza Bin Al-Hussein has relinquished his title, having previously lost his status as heir to the throne . — AFP pic

CAIRO, April 3 — Jordan’s Prince Hamza bin al-Hussein is relinquishing his title of prince, he said in a statement.

Prince Hamza, a former heir to the throne, was accused last year of conspiring to destabilise the monarchy in a foreign-inspired plot. — Reuters