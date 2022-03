US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Moscow should end its aggression now and pull its forces back. — Reuters pic

RABAT, March 29 — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has not seen “signs of real seriousness” from Russia in pursuing peace after its invasion of Ukraine, he said today, adding that Moscow should end its aggression now and pull its forces back. — Reuters