US does not have policy of regime change in Russia, US envoy to Nato says

WASHINGTON, March 27 — The US envoy to Nato said today that the United States does not have a policy of regime change in Russia, in the latest effort to clarify President Joe Biden’s statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”

“The US does not have a policy of regime change in Russia. Full stop,” Julianne Smith told CNN’s State of the Union program.

Smith said Biden’s remarks sought to underscore that the international community cannot empower Putin to wage war in Ukraine or pursue more acts of aggression following Russia’s invasion of the country. — Reuters