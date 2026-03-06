HONG KONG, March ‌6 — Hong Kong media ​tycoon Jimmy Lai will not appeal against his ‌conviction and 20-year prison sentence for collusion ​with foreign forces and sedition, his lawyer said on Friday.

A member of ​Lai’s legal team told Reuters on Friday that he would not appeal the sentence that has drawn international criticism ‌from countries including Britain and ⁠the US

Lai, ⁠78, was convicted ⁠in December and sentenced ⁠in ⁠February on two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign ⁠forces and one count of publishing seditious materials, ending a legal saga that lasted nearly five years.

A Hong Kong court overturned ⁠his fraud conviction and prison sentence in a separate case last month, ⁠in a surprise legal decision that came ⁠after ⁠he was jailed for ​20 years. — Reuters