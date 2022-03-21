UK summons Russian defence attaché over Ukraine invasion

A man clears debris at a damaged residential building where a military shell allegedly hit at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv February 25, 2022. — AFP pic

LONDON, March 21 — Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today it had summoned the Russian defence attaché for a second time in relation to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and the conduct of Russia’s armed forces.

“The 2nd Permanent Under Secretary Laurence Lee protested in the strongest terms against the persistent and unjustified acts of violence being committed against innocent civilians by Russian forces,” the MoD said on Twitter.

“Lee emphasised that schools, theatres and hospitals are not legitimate military targets. He warned the UK will be collecting evidence of war crimes and repeated the UK’s demand for the Russian Federation to withdraw its forces immediately.” — Reuters