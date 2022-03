Many of Mariupol’s 400,000 residents have been trapped for more than two weeks as Russia seeks to take control of the city. ― Armed Forces of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

LVIV, March 20 — Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces is going on inside the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a televised interview today.

Many of Mariupol’s 400,000 residents have been trapped for more than two weeks as Russia seeks to take control of the city, which would help secure a land corridor to the Crimea peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. — Reuters