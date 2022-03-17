White House: Biden, China to speak Friday on Ukraine, competition

WASHINGTON, March 17 — US President Joe Biden will hold a call today with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and will discuss managing competition between the two countries as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House said today. — Reuters
