White House: Biden, China to speak Friday on Ukraine, competition

Thursday, 17 Mar 2022 08:11 PM MYT

US President Joe Biden will be speaking with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on managing competition between their two countries. ― Reuters pic
WASHINGTON, March 17 — US President Joe Biden will hold a call today with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and will discuss managing competition between the two countries as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House said today. — Reuters

