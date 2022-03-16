Ukrainian deputy PM: Mariupol evacuation an ‘open question’ today

A satellite image shows burning and destroyed apartment buildings and the Port City Shopping Mall in western Mariupol, Ukraine, March 14, 2022. — Maxar Technologies handout via Reuters pic

LVIV, March 16 — A senior Ukrainian official said it was an “open question” whether a “humanitarian corridor” would be opened today to evacuate more civilians from the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk also said in a video address that Russian forces were in control of a hospital which they captured yesterday in Mariupol, and that 400 staff and patients there were being held hostage.

Russian troops had opened fire from artillery positions on the grounds of the hospital, she said. Reuters was unable immediately to verify the information. — Reuters