Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more realistic

This handout video grab taken and released by the Ukraine Presidency press service on March 12, 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking in capital Kyiv. — AFP pic

KYIV, March 16 ― Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address released early today that the positions of Ukraine and Russia at peace talks were sounding more realistic but more time was needed.

A senior Ukrainian official said yesterday that talks with Russia were very difficult but there was “certainly room for compromise,” adding that negotiations would continue today.

“The meetings continue, and, I am informed, the positions during the negotiations already sound more realistic. But time is still needed for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine,” said Zelensky. ― Reuters