Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will likely ask Saudi to join in the chorus against Russia's actions against Ukraine. — AFP pic

LONDON, March 15 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask Saudi Arabia to condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine in talks later this week, Johnson’s spokesman said today.

Asked if Johnson will ask Saudi Arabia to condemn Putin’s actions in Ukraine, the spokesman said: “Absolutely”.

“We certainly want to broaden the coalition against Putin’s actions,” the spokesman told reporters. — Reuters