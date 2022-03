Officials in protective closing work at a Covid-19 testing station following a recent cluster of coronavirus cases, at the Kwai Chung housing estate in Hong Kong, January 27, 2022. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, March 14 — Hong Kong health authorities reported 26,908 new Covid-19 cases today, of which 14,868 were confirmed via a self-reporting platform where residents can register positive results of rapid antigen tests. — Reuters