Mariupol has seen 2,187 deaths since the start of the invasion. — Ukraine Military handout via Reuters

LVIV, March 13 — The city council of Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol said in a statement today that 2,187 city residents had been killed since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

“In (the last) 24 hours, there were at least 22 bombings of the civilian city. Over 100 bombs have been thrown on Mariupol already,” it said in an online statement. — Reuters