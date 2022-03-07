Italy says EU countries need to move quickly on sanctions against Russia

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the EU needed to act with haste on Russia sanctions. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, March 7 — Italy’s Prime Minister today called for countries of the European Union to act swiftly with sanctions against Russian people and entities following Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.

“And now we have to act, all of us, with speed on this point,” Mario Draghi said in Brussels speaking at a conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

On Saturday, the Italian government said police seized villas and yachts worth €143 million (RM652 million) from five high-profile Russians who were placed on sanctions lists following Moscow’s attack on Ukraine. — Reuters