Erdogan tells EU’s Michel that Turkey will work for Russia-Ukraine peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers his speech IN the Albanian Parliament, in Tirana, Albania, January 17, 2022. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ANKARA, March 5 ― President Tayyip Erdogan told European Council President Charles Michel today that Turkey will continue all its efforts to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Ankara has called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unacceptable and offered to host peace talks, but opposes sanctions on Moscow.

Erdogan’s spokesman said earlier the president would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday. ― Reuters