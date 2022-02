There must be consequences for Russia’s unprovoked war,. — AFP pic

GENEVA, Feb 28 — A senior US official said today that Russia would be held accountable for its invasion of Ukraine as Kiev and its allies push for a probe into possible war crimes.

“There must be consequences for Russia’s unprovoked war,” US under-secretary for arms control and international security Bonnie Jenkins told the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament. “The world is watching and we will hold Russia accountable.” — Reuters