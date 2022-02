Jiji news agency said final approval of the drug for use, which officials had said they expected would come around mid-February. — Pfizer handout via Reuters

TOKYO, Feb 10 — A Japanese Health Ministry committee has approved the oral Covid-19 drug made by US drugmaker Pfizer Inc, the ministry said in a statement tomorrow.

Jiji news agency said final approval of the drug for use, which officials had said they expected would come around mid-February, could come as early as tomorrow night under emergency approval measures.

Pfizer applied for approval in January. — Reuters