WHO body says Covid-19 vaccines ‘may need to be updated’ for Omicron

There is a concern current vaccines need to be updated for Omicron. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, Jan 11 — A technical advisory group established by the World Health Organisation said today that current Covid-19 vaccines may need to be updated to ensure they are effective against new variants like Omicron.

“...the composition of current Covid-19 vaccines may need to be updated, to ensure that Covid-19 vaccines continue to provide WHO-recommended levels of protection against infection and disease by VOCs, including Omicron and future variants,” the body of independent experts said in a statement sent to journalists by the WHO. — Reuters